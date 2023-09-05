100 DAYS IN OFFICE: Place all appointees on target, FNM tasks Tinubu

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Future Nigeria Movement, FNM, has tasked President Bola Tinubu to ensure that his appointees are efficient to deliver on the targets of the administration, adding that they (appointees) should be placed on target.

The leader of FNM, Livingstone Wechie, in a statement in Port Harcourt said the administration of Tinubu must function as one bent on recovering Nigeria from slum to paradise.

Wechie, who described the first 100 days of this administration as a test run, said the remaining years must be strictly result oriented.

He said: “It therefore follows that whereas the first one hundred days by the current administration can be seen as a test run, the remaining years must be strictly result oriented and the government must function as one which is bent on recovering Nigeria from slum to paradise.

“This is because doubtlessly, President Tinubu having inherited a destroyed economy inexcusably should strive towards a rebound and build back our foreign reserve to secure the future of Nigeria.

“This cannot be without a team spirited and target-based governance structure as a legacy outcome of his reign.

“The President must ensure that this administration must be target based and goal oriented. All appointees of government must be placed on target on a well defined renewed hope agenda.

“No appointees should be retained who married and Parties over an appointment as that will be a pointer to the old order indicative of malfeasance and compensational mindset.

“They must be made to commit to the attainment of set targets and be brought to account for the public funds allocated to them to determine their continuation in office.”

Wechie, however, said the offices of the Chief of Staff to the President, Head of Service and the Secretary to the Government of the federation must task themselves to monitor and ensure target based compliance by the appointees of the President across the MDAs.