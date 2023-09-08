100 days in office: Oborevwori commended for upgrading Ubulu-Uku hospital

Oborevwori

The Principal Medical Officer of the Ubulu-Uku General Hospital, in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, Dr Adigwe Kingsley has commended the State Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori for providing the hospital with medical equipment, saying he has taken the hospital to an enviable height.

On a Special Assignment, the Principal Medical officer revealed that the State Governor, Rt Hon Oborevwori has made their work easy in his first 100 days in office with the supply of medical equipment to the hospital.

According to him, the State Governor has taken the Ubulu-Uku General Hospital to enviable height since he came on board, adding that everything would be done to protect the medical equipment jealously and at the same time use them for the purpose for which they were provided.

He said; ” I am glad to receive you here this morning to see how we are faring at the Ubulu-Uku General Hospital. I must tell you that we are doing well here and we are short of words to express our gratitude to the state governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori for providing us with medical equipment within his first 100 days in office”.

” Health care system has improved greatly here at the Ubulu-Uku General Hospital and we are grateful to the State Government for these materials that are making our job so easy here”, he said.

He disclosed that the state government recently supplied the Ubulu-Uku General Hospital with items such as adjustable beds, stools, and trays, Patient Trolley, Theater Drapes, Ultra Sound Scanning Machine, Phototherapy Machine, Neonatal Incubators, Oxygen Conductors and a host of others.

While giving the Governor a pat on the back for what he has done so far for the Ubulu-Uku General Hospital, the Principal Medical officer, appealed to him to assist the hospital with Solar Power grid to make their jobs in the hospital easier at all times.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health in the State, Dr.(Mrs) Philomena Otaviseri Okeowo has reeled out a list of activities that the present State Governor has achieved in his first 100 days in office to include, provision of Solar Power grid and generators to hospitals in the state, construction of a General Hospital at Okpu in Ika North East Local Government Area, procurement and installation of medical equipment in Twenty- One hospitals across the state, provision of financial medical assistance to some individuals across the state, flag- off of the Maternal Newborn and child health breastfeeding week ( MNCH), flag-off of the World Tuberculosis week, commemoration of the World Sickle cell day and the launch of the 2024 Annual Operational plan for the health sector, amongst other.