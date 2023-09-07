100 Days in Office: LASG rates Tinubu administration high

Dr Obafemi Hamzat, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, has said that President Bola Tinubu’s administration has performed well as he marks his 100 days in office.

Hamzat made the remarks during a special prayer to commemorate 100 days in office of President Bola Tinubu, held on Thursday at the Lagos Central Mosque, Lagos Island.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu was inaugurated as the 16th President of Nigeria on May 29.

According to him, the past 100 days of this government have been very encouraging as different achievements and various initiatives are put in place by the Federal Government.

Speaking on the achievements of the Federal Government so far, the deputy governor stated that the administration had performed well.

“The first 100 days had been about economic reforms and enactment of laws than infrastructures.

“We can see judiciary reform, tax reform, education upgrade, which are part of the many things this administration has done,” he said.

Justifying the petrol subsidy removal, Hamzat said 93 per cent of the nation’s revenue was used for debt payment on fuel subsidy and the country was almost bankrupt.

“The fuel subsidy consumed more money than the Ministry of Works and Education put together and government is saying it is not sustainable as a nation,” he said.

Similarly, the deputy governor said that Nigerians have cause to give thanks to God for sustaining the country as there are many countries going through worse challenges.

Hamzat added that Nigerians have reasons to thank God for the peaceful moments the country had enjoyed in spite of the challenges witnessed.

According to him, every nation has challenges but it is the responsibility of the government to face those challenges and tackle them.

He cited examples of Sweden, Libya, Iraq and some other countries that are currently undergoing different challenges.

On Lagos State Government achievements since assumption of office for the second tenure, the deputy governor noted that a lot of initiatives had been put in place, which include the commencement of Blue Line Rail for commercial purposes.

“Lagos State Government is the only sub-sovereign that is funding rail from its balance sheet, no other sub-sovereign has done it anywhere in the world and this took a lot of financial engineering for us to build,” he said.

He disclosed that the red line would soon commence service.

Hamzat noted that the project is massive and would convey passengers from Agege through Ejigbo and Yaba within ten-minute interval.

Earlier, the Baba Adinni of Lagos, Sheikh Abdul Abou, who was represented by the Bashorun of Lagos, Alhaji Sikiru Alabi-Macfoy said the country had witnessed a lot of transformation and policy reviews in the last 100 days of the Tinubu administration.

Abou was optimistic that the transformation would yield positive results for citizens and the country in due course.

He charged Nigerians to continue to pray for the president to come up with policies and reforms that would be in the best interest of Nigerians.

The sheik also commended the Gov. Sanwo-Olu Babajide administration for the successes recorded so far in the state in the last 100 days.

According bto him, the governor has been able to put measures in place to alleviate the pains experienced due to fuel subsidy removal by sharing palliatives to the most vulnerable in the state.

“Also, the recent commencement of the commercial Blue Rail Line will reduce traffic in the state,” he said.