100 days in office: Guru Maharaj Ji asks Tinubu to ease pains of Nigerians

Founder of One Love Family, Guru Maharaj Ji has called on Federal and State Governments to work toward easing the pains of the current subsidy removal on petrol to make Nigeria better.

Maharaj Ji said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Lagos on Thursday, congratulating President Bola Tinubu on his 100 days in office. He also commended Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and appealed to him to further better the society and free it from all crimes.“All of us have a role to play in making this country a better place. We should stop killing one another for no reason.“We should stop bribery and corruption at all levels.“Let the government be more committed to establishing cocoa and textile industries to provide employment for Nigerians.“With this, crime rate, miscreants and political thugs will drastically reduce in the society,” he said. He urged the government to put more effort intoturning around the situation in the country, tasking Nigerians to also continue to support the government.Maharaj Ji appealed to the government to raise the minimum wage to N100, 000, considering the devaluation of naira and removal of fuel subsidy.

“Increasing the wages is not enough, we must also have regular power supply, good transport system and our markets must be in good condition.“The judicial system must also be well funded so there won’t be any corruption,” he said.

He advised Nigerians to seek divine knowledge, saying that with divine knowledge, the country would move forward.

He implored Nigerians to be ready to contribute their quota in ensuring a successful government of a disciplined person such as Tinubu.

He assured that things would change for the better in the nearest future