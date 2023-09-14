100 days: Gov Yusuf urged to improve on human capital devt in Kano

By Victoria Ojeme

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Auwam Mansur Chiranchi, has called on the Kano State Governor, Engr. Abba Yusuf, to embark more on human capital development programmes aimed at tackling poverty in the state.

Chiranchi, who gave the commendation on Thursday in a statement released to congratulate the governor on his 100th day in office, hailed him on his effort at ensuring service delivery to the people of the state.

He said: “In 100 days, you have demonstrated that politics that delivers service to the people does not have to exclude decency, integrity and compassion.

“The immediate construction of the Faculty of Engineering Building in the Yusuf Maitama Sule University was an astute and yet nuanced indication of your determination to position Kano State as a knowledge driven hub for technological innovation/ industrialisation.

“Your decision to provide financial support for 7000 Kano State students, studying at the Bayero University, Kano and your decision to resume sponsorship of First-Class students to pursue Post-graduate Degrees in foreign universities lent proof to your grasp of the need for human capacity development to service Kano State as a modern economy.

“Furthermore, the reduction of school fees across all state-owned tertiary institutions by as much as 50% highlighted your empathy and strategic move to empower families and young people across the state to join the modern and formal economy without which Kano State cannot emerge as a 21st Century force,” he said.

He said the distribution of N1.6 billion to the very poor and economically vulnerable people of the state; the approval of payment of benefits to families of deceased employees of the state’s civil service who lost their lives between the years 2018 and 2023; the prompt payment of pensioners; the resumption of water supply across the state, among others, had brought illumination to Yusuf’s purposive personality.

He said though his administration was ushered in at a very challenging period, “following the mandate freely given by the good people of Kano State, and upon assuming office, it is heartening to see you govern in ways that foreshadow answers to the heartfelt prayers of the people and stakeholders of Kano State; the general populace, friends, admirers, investors and increasingly, political opponents.”