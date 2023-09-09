100 days: Gov Eno promises to work twice as hard

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

GOVERNOR Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has promised to work twice as hard to give the citizens a good future and hope with corresponding growth and development.

Eno who stated this yesterday in speech he delivered to mark his 100 days in office, recalled that in his inaugural address pledged to concentrate developmental plans in the rural areas, while still expanding and consolidating urban renewal and other focal areas.

He noted stressed that his administration was working at a frenetic pace to translate in practical terms some of the key elements of the A.R.I.S.E Agenda.

His words: “While you elected me for the first four years, with the hopes of gaining your trust for a continuous journey of our shared prosperity, the celebration of 100 days in Office, has become a tradition that is marked all over the democratic world.

“Today, my fellow Akwaibomites, 100 days later, I can say that we have hit the ground running and God has been our an ever-present guide as we work to translate our vision into practical, measurable and impactful forms.

“We have established an Agency with the sole responsibility to drive our rural development, improve the quality of life of our rural dwellers, stimulate economic activities and stem rural-to urban migration, the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP).

“So far, we have flagged-off critical roads in all the three senatorial districts and the first we had flagged off, a little over two months ago, the internal roads in Urua Akpan Andem, is being commissioned later today, delivered on schedule, by our very own HENSEK Integrated Services.

“To ignite our agricultural revolution in line with our A.R.I.S.E Agenda, we have acquired over 50 thousand hectares of land in all the 31 LGAs , to ensure food security and to get our people involved in agro-allied enterprises.

“As a practical demonstration of this resolve, we recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the world renowned Songhai Farms to start a model farm in our State.

“We have already sent hundreds of our people for training so they could form the nucleus of the skilled workers to drive this exercise”

The governor restated that his administration has steadily paid gratuities to local government, primary school teachers and state workers, adding, that 3 billion Naira has so far been released for the exercise.

He added that the construction of model primary schools and primary healthcare facilities across the three senatorial districts is ongoing at a fast pace.

“So far, as demonstrated during our hugely successful Ibom dialogue, and other important events, we have worked across party lines to advance the development of our State, since politics must give way to governance.

“To ensure that we continue to enjoy the peace we are known for, we have created a full-fledged new ministry-the Ministry of Internal security, headed by a retired general of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Koko Essien.

“As we mark our first 100 Days in office, I promise to work twice as hard to give you a good future and hope with corresponding growth and development. So help me “, Eno asserted.