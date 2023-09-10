100 Days: APC appreciates Sokoto Gov, as Ganduje commissions projects

By Musa Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

The National chairman of All Progressives Congress APC and immediate past Governor of Kano state Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has expressed delight with performance of Sokoto state Governor Dr Ahmed Aliyu within his 100 days in office.

Ganduje made the remarks in Sokoto while speaking to newsmen shortly after commissioning roads projects in Sokoto.

He said Governor Aliyu is one of the foremost governors the leadership of the party was proud of especially on his countless achievements he recorded in the last one hundred days in office.

” The Governor has performed well above average in his last one hundred days in office.

He described the governor as young and dynamic leader full of courage and seal to deliver Sokoto state to a promised land.

“Governor Aliyu is in charge in the state and with the kind achievements he recorded in his one hundred days in office we in APC are good to go ,with the achievers” he said .

“The achievements recorded by the Sokoto governor, Ahmed Aliyu who is celebrating his 100 days since assumption of office are unprecedented and it makes the party proud”

