100 days: A’Ibom Assembly ‘ll  redefine concept of effective representation – Speaker

Akwa Ibom House of Assembly

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

SPEAKER of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Elder Udeme Otong has assured that his administration would devote its energies to redefine the concept of effective representation through legislations and resolutions.

Otong stressed that so far it is clear that the 8th Assembly, under his watch is not just preaching effective representation, but with its sleeves rolled up is delivering the same to Akwa Ibom people.

He expressed his commitment to creating an environment where every member feels valued, supported, and empowered to discharge his or her duties effectively.

His words: “In a bid to advance the new legislative paradigm which we all promised our people during the campaigns, I had announced, among other things, that we would devote our energies to ensuring that the House shall redefine the concept of effective representation through legislations and resolutions that will guarantee social and economic freedom for the people of Akwa Ibom in order to make the state a model for national development.

“A careful tally of our activities in the first 100 days of our operation indicates that the 8th Assembly has been fully awake to its responsibilities viz-a-viz Lawmaking, Oversight and Representation.

” With 20 people-oriented Bills and 46 motions which are currently at different levels of legislative processes, in addition to various engagements by Hon. members within their constituencies, it is clear that our responsiveness is top-notch; and that the 8th Assembly is more than alive to the yearnings of the general Akwa Ibom public.

“During these 100 days, we have faced various challenges and navigated through uncharted territories.Yet, each day has presented us with an opportunity to shape policies, pass legislation, and advocate for the issues that matter most to our constituents.

“In a special way, I am grateful to my honourable colleagues for finding me fit to lead as the Speaker of this great Assembly. It is because of your tireless efforts and commitment to public service that we have been able to make significant strides in fulfilling our legislative responsibilities and representing the voices of our constituents.

“Together, we have worked diligently to promote transparency, fairness, and accountability in the 8th Assembly. We have striven to ensure that every voice is heard, and every perspective is given due consideration.

” It is said that the morning tells the day and that the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. Our morning is bright, and in 100 Days, we have done more than a single step”