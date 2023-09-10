10 ways to stay safe during flooding season

By Efosa Taiwo

The rainfalls are here thick and fast, and according to ScienceDirect; flash flood is closely associated with high-intensity rainstorms. They are characterized by short response time and have the potential to severely impact and damage communities in different climatic settings all over the world.

In 2022, over five million people in 19 African countries, out of which Nigeria accounts for 3.5 million were affected by flooding .

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has alerted of severe flooding this year as indicated by predictions from relevant agencies.

Here are, however, ten ways to ensure safety during the flooding season, according to Waterroam:

Don’t drive through floodwaters

Many people make the false assumption that staying in their vehicle will keep them safe from the floodwater during flooding season, but this couldn’t be further from the truth. Almost half of all drowning fatalities are car related.

Don’t drink unfiltered water

Untreated floodwater often contains many contaminants such as faecal matter, chemical substances and physical debris. Drinking floodwater can expose one to diarrheal diseases, leading to dehydration and even death.

Relocate to higher grounds

​Whenever possible, try to relocate to higher ground. However, avoid doing this if it involves navigating through floodwater.

Maintain a line of communication



Either ensure your phone is fully charged and you are connected to information portals to listen for evacuation orders and other relevant information from the authorities

Avoid electrical hazards

Avoid any fallen electrical poles as they might still be live and can conduct electricity through flood water. Turn off utilities at the main source and disconnect all electrical appliances in affected flooded areas.

Avoid exposure of open wounds to flood water

​Open wounds are a gateway for bacteria into the human body. As covered above, floodwater is full of dangerous bacteria and one should avoid exposing open wounds to the contaminated water. Clean any wounds with clean water to avoid infection.

Others to keep yourself safe during flooding season include: