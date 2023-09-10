10 key things to know about new CBN gov, Olayemi Cardoso

By Biodun Busari

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Dr Olayemi Cardoso as the new Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, made this known on Friday.

Cardoso has been nominated to serve as the governor of the country’s apex bank for five years at the first instance pending his confirmation by the Senate.

Below are major things to know about Cardoso:

Olayemi Micheal Cardoso is an astute Nigerian banker, chartered stockbroker and public policy maker.

Cardoso served as the Commissioner for the Lagos State Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget when President Bola Tinubu governed Lagos.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Managerial and Administrative Studies from Aston University, Birmingham, England, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree.

He has a Master’s degree in Public Administration from the Harvard Kennedy School, Cambridge, Massachusetts, the United States.

Cardoso was chairman of the board of Citibank Nigeria.

He became a member of the Cities Alliance’s Africa Think Tank Group, a group created to solve urban development challenges.

He has served as a board member of MRS Oil and was the chairman of the board of EFinA.

Cardoso is a member of the advisory board of Lagos Business School and chairman of the board of the African Venture Philanthropy Alliance.

He is the founding chairman and co-chair of Ehingbeti Summit, the Lagos State Economic Summit.

He is also a former executive lead at the Harvard Kennedy School Alumni Association.