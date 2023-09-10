10 die in conflict between Cross River, Benue communities

By Emma Una, Calabar

INTER-COMMUNAL clashes between Cross River State community and their Benue state neighbours have left over ten people dead

The conflict occured on Sunday between youths of Yache in Yala Local Government Area in the northern part of the state and their Tiv neighbours of Benue state over demand for payment of royalty to Yache by their Tiv neighbours.

Reports from the area indicate that along with the human casualties, about fifteen houses were also set ablaze in the conflict.

Also caught up in the faceoff are women, girls and the aged who were seriously inflicted machete cuts on their necks, heads and legs.

“Many people have fled the area to take refuge in other villages for fear of being killed,” Odama Edeh, a resident of the area told Vanguard on phone

He said there have been clashes in the past between the communities over ownership of farmlands for years which usually resulted in death on both sides.

“Some weeks ago, the deputy governor of Cross River State met with his Benue counterpart to sort out differences between the two neigbouring communities but unfortunately, the matter has erupted again”

Another resident of the area, Augustine Odey said Sunda”s killing occured while the people were in a church service when suddenly Benue youths attacked and pandemonium ensued.

“A few of our youths went to enquire from the Tiv settlers why they have refused to pay royalties as usual for settling on our lands. The TIv people seized one of our youths, beat him to stupor, and he died instantly.

“Of course, that triggered a reprisal. But they were prepared. They attacked and killed seven of our people and burnt 15 houses,” Adula stated

State police command PRO Irene Ugbo said she was yet receive an official report, adding that the command would hold a security meeting to send more police men there.