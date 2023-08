Zulum pays late-night visit to specialist hospital, orders rehabilitation, recruitment of personnel

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum has directed the rehabilitation of Biu Specialist Hospital just as he approved the recruitment of 5 medical doctors and 20 nurses for the hospital.

Zulum gave the directive yesterday during a late-night visit to the hospital.

Governor Zulum mostly pays unscheduled late-night visits to hospitals in order to assess functionality and approve interventions where necessary.

Zulum noted that the rehabilitation of Biu Specialist Hospital will involve a comprehensive overhaul of the hospital’s infrastructure, including the renovation of existing wards, installation of modern medical equipment, and the enhancement of sanitation and hygiene facilities to meet specialist status.

“Insha’Allah I will send a team to come and examine the hospital before I leave this town. We will do the reconstruction in phases so that the provision of healthcare services will continue while the reconstruction work is ongoing.” Zulum said.

While in Biu town, the Governor also unveiled a two-day retreat for the newly inaugurated members of the State Executive Council which comprised of Commissioners, Special Advisers, and urged them to utilize the opportunity and the knowledge gained from the facilitators to restore peace and development in the state.

… Shares food to 18,000 families in Damboa

Before arriving in Biu, Zulum was in Damboa, the headquarters of Damboa Local Government on Sunday, at which he spent the night coordinating humanitarian activities.

The Governor supervised the distribution of food palliatives to over 18,000 families.

With each of the 18,000 families multiplied by the standard of 6 members per household, about 108,000 persons benefitted from Zulum’s distribution.

Each of the 18,000 households received one bag of rice and one bag of maize grain.