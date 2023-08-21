Zephaniah Jisalo: Tinubu selected competent, efficacious ministers – Coalition

By Nwafor Sunday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been commended over his choice of ministers.

John Lawal, National Coordinator, of Tinubu Support Team, in statement on Monday hailed Bola Tinubu for selecting competent and efficacious ministers that would work with him to achieve results.

On the appointment of Hon. Zephaniah Jisalo, as the Minister of Special Duties and Inter Governmental Affairs, the coalition noted that Jisola would use his expertise in Applied Psychology and Administration to conduct, coordinate and promote harmonious relationship amongst the three tiers of government nationwide and international bodies.

“It has become imperative for the leadership of the above stated coalition to commend the swift response of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in tackling our numerous national challenges headlong with prompt policies and pragmatically inclined appointments in the first 100 days of the Renewed Hope administration as the Numero uno of the most populated black nation on earth.

“The Tinubu Support team, a coalition of concerned Nigerian youths from different nomenclatures of livelihood and status assiduously mobilized Nigerian youths of voting age to vote en masse for the emergency of BAT as the next President of this country and judging by his bold steps and policies within a short period vis-a-vis the current national hardship required to adjust and balance,we cannot but applaud his temerity which is a departure from past administrations.

“Indeed, the concept of hitting the ground running by blocking the conduit pipes of our economic leakages and wastage which has continued to impoverish the majority of the masses with stringent policies and factory resetting of our governmental institutions and establishments is positive towards rebuilding a nation engulfed with corrupt practices in all forms.

“As a resilient coalition that believes in the actualization of the expected gains of electing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as our President, we are here today to applaud, commend and thank Mr President for not only appointing his Ministers on time, but for meticulously putting the round pegs in the round holes with sagacious politicians and efficacious technocrats chosen as Ministers to deliver the Renewed Hope mandate.

“The President for the first time in our history assiduously selected competent, efficacious and pragmatic individuals from all the Geo political regions without detribalization and for the right offices as event unfolds in his quest to deliver his mandate.

“Consequently, the TST appreciates, commend and thank the President for appointing Hon. Zephaniah Jisalo,a former AMAC Chairman and Member, House of Representatives representing Abuja Municipal/Bwari Constituency as the Minister of Special Duties & Inter Governmental Affairs after deep scrutiny of his performance and achievements in previous nomenclatures.

“This has actually showed the dexterity of the President as a nationalist who promptly identifies “political technocrats” that have carved niches for themselves in political administration irrespective of their tribe or religion when national servitude beckons.

“As a two time AMAC Chairman and a Member representing Abuja Municipal/Bwari Constituency which housed the Presidency and with Advanced Diploma in government policies, planning & implementation at the famous Thames University in London, no indigenous Gbagyi man, serving as a Federal Minister of the Federal Republic can be more suitable for this efficacious office and we cannot but be enthusiastic.

“As an Abuja indigene and a former Abuja Municipal area council(AMAC) Chairman with Advanced Diploma in Public Administration ,Hon. Zephaniah Jisalo with his vast experience in FCT management will adequately monitor and evaluate the implementation of FEC approved policies and projects by other MDA and report back to the President without caring whose ox is gored.

“Hon. Jisalo as the Minister of Special Duties and Inter Governmental Affairs will use his expertise in Applied Psychology and Administration to conduct, coordinate and promote harmonious relationship amongst the three tiers of government nationwide and international bodies.

“We are confident that Hon. Jisalo will encourage harmonious interface among the various arms of government as well as relevant international bodies to enhance good governance and provide leadership in the development of risk measures and disaster management vis-a-vis handling specialized requests for assistance in times of flooding and other unforseen natural disasters, hence our conviction to eulogize the personality as a complete round peg in a round hole at a time when the nation needs charismatic leadership.

“I lieu of the aforementioned, the TST once again thank Mr President for this quintessential appointment and urge Hon. Zephaniah Jisalo to not only live up to expectations, but surpass it as the first indigenous and detribalized Gbagyi man to ascend the office of a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria substantively due to his astute cosmopolitanism.”