Zephaniah Jisalo: Tinubu makes history in submitting first FCT indigene as ministerial nominee

President Bola Tinubu made history on Wednesday by being the first democratic leader to nominate an Abuja indigene as a minister.

Tinubu asked the Senate to screen and confirm 19 additional ministerial nominees in which there was Zephaniah Jisalo, from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The President’s request was contained in a letter read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Wednesday.

Vanguard had reported that Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to Tinubu, submitted the president’s letter to the Red Chamber while screening the first set of ministerial nominees.

Five former governors are among the nominees, and they are Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun); Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi); Bello Matawelle (Zamfara); Ibrahim Gaidam (Yobe) and Simon Lalong (Plateau).

Other nominees are Ahmed Gwarzo; Bosun Tijani; Maryam Shetty; Isiak Salako; Tunji Alausa; Yusuf Sununu; Lola John; Shuaibu Audu; Tahir Mamman; Aliyu Abdullahi; Alkali Saidu; Heineken Lokpobori; Maigari Ahmadu and Zephaniah Jisalo.

Jisalo, the first Abuja indigene to be nominated for a ministerial position, is also a former member of House of Representatives.

The 53-year-old began his education at Garki Primary School, Abuja and graduated with a First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC).

He proceeded to the Government Secondary School, Karu, Abuja where he obtained a General Certificate of Examination (GCE) and West African Senior Certificate (WASC).

He had his tertiary education at the University of Jos, Plateau State and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Education.

Jisalo obtained an Advanced Diploma in Applied Psychology and Diploma in Criminal Justice and Administration at the University of Jos, Plateau State.

He further attended the Institute of Mass Communication and Technology where he earned a Diploma in Public Relations.

At the Thames Valley University in London, UK, he studied Government Policies, Planning and Implementation.

Jisalo worked with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from 1990 to 2002.

He was elected Chairman Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) in 2004. He was re-elected in 2007. He served in that capacity in 2010.

In 2011, Hon Jisalo was elected into the Federal House of Representatives to represent Abuja Municipal/Bwari Constituency.

During this period he served in the following House Committees; Sports, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Defense, Customs & Excise, Appropriations, and National Security & Security.