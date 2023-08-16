Zamfara to revamp Education Sector, says Education Commissioner

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

The New Education Commissioner in Zamfara State Malam Wadatau Madawaki, said on Wednesday that the present administration is set to build it’s educational sector so as to receive quality education system in the state.

The Newly sworn in commissioner for Science and Technology gave assurance while speaking in an interview at hi residence, said that the state of Education God willing would receive utmost attention and redeem it’s lost glory.

According to him, Education system is in disarrayed and shameful, stressing that “the system need to be overhaul to make the proud like other states in the country”.

He said as educationist who spends all his time in education system, assured to start from the basic to build a strong Educational foundation for the people in the state,”from primary, secondary and tertiary,our administration would ensure provision of qualitative education in the state”.he said.

Wadatau further disclosed that he will provide quality Education to compete with other states Interms of productivity.

He added that, the world is going digital,technology is necessary,there is need for youth to be Self employ with acquired skills acquisition.

“I believe and it’s our plan to train graduates to acquired skills acquisition for them to be Self employ to stop them from waiting for white collar jobs”.

He said most of the criminal activities and bedeviling insecurity were perpetrated by uneducated youth with non formal Education,”I believe with education the society would be more develop and more free from crimes”.