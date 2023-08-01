Zamfara NLC ready for nationwide planned strike

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

As the National body of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), sets to embark on Nationwide Strike Wednesday over the nation’s grievances, the Zamfara state chapter of the union announced it’s readiness to join the planned strike action.

Addressing Journalists shortly after the EXCO meeting at the NLC secretariat in Gusau on Tuesday, the state labour chairman Comrade Sani Haliru Kurya, said the current situation of the country is percettic and has inflicted serious injury on the citizens of the country.

Kurya, stated that the NLC has no option than to embark on strike, considering the present situation that is happening in the country where citizens is facing serious difficulty in life.

“I want categorically stated that the citizens of the country is facing hardship the never happen in the country before, as such it has became imperative for NLC to protect the Nation’s interest.

The NLC state Chairman therefore called on people in the state particularly the workers to comply with the planned Nationwide Strike sheduled on Wednesday.