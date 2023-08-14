Zamfara launches free monthly medical outreach

By Idris Salisu

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has kicked-off the special modified monthly medical outreach programme aimed at addressing critical healthcare needs and improving the quality of life of the people in the state.

In a statement, the Senior Special Assistant, SSA to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Sulaiman Idris yesterday in Gusau, said the modified medical outreach which started last Friday had treated 81 cases of eye cataracts and 49 cases of groin swellings.

It said the first phase of the medical outreach in collaboration with the office of the First Lady of Zamfara State, Hajiya Huriyya Dauda Lawal was to provide free medical services to people with cases that require cataract extraction, groin swellings (hernias, hydroceles), vesicovaginal fistula repairs (VVF), and health education..

The statement read in parts: “The Zamfara State Government set up a committee of experts that conducted assessments of various service centers in the State to identify the most common surgical problems prevalent in the general population.

“Based on its findings, the committee identified cataract extraction, groin swellings (hernias, hydroceles), vesicovaginal fistula repairs (VVF), and health education as the initial areas of intervention for the first year of the programme. This is the first of its kind in the history of Zamfara, that the State Government is engaging in a free medical outreach that covers such critical areas. “