Zamfara: Governor Lawal mourns victims of Bungudu bandits’ attack

The Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, on Monday condemned in the banditry attack in Bungudu Local Government Area.

The terrorists attacked the location on Sunday night which resulted in the death of one person and the kidnap of six others.

A press statement on Monday by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said the Governor was in Bungudu to condole families of the victims and equally commisirated with the Emirate and the entire people of the Local Government Area.

According to the statement, “at the palace of the Emir of Bungudu, His Highness, Alhaji Hassan Attahiru, the Governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment and readiness towards bringing an end to the menace of banditry in the state.

“Describing the attack as barbaric incident, Governor Dauda Lawal said that banditry would soon be history in the entire state.

“He urged the people to be steadfast in prayers to compliment government’s effort in its resolve to tackle insecurity, adding that security is everyone’s business and it requires maximum cooperation.

“He condoled the family of the deceased and prayed for the safe return of the kidnapped persons.”

In his remarks, the Emir said that, “His Excellency called me early in the morning to commiserate with us and informed me that he has given a directive to the security operatives to ensure the swift rescue of the kidnapped persons.”