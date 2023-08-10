Zamfara: Governor Lawal launches youth sanitation programme

Governor Dauda Lawal on Friday inaugurated the Zamfara Youth Sanitation Programme (ZAYOSAP) with the mandate of cleaning up the state capital, Gusau, and its environs.

Performing the ceremony at the Old Council Chamber, Government House, Lawal explained that the programme is in line with the administration’s commitment to promoting hygiene thereby preventing diseases.

A press statement by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said the programme is aimed at creating job opportunities, targeting the teeming youths of the state.

He said that the first phase the project commenced with the employment of 1,500 youths carefully selected from five wards of Gusau Local Government Area with 10 coordinators and 65 supervisors.

The 1, 500 people selected are from Galadima, Mayana, Madawaki, Sabon Gari, and Tudun Wada wards of Gusau.

In his speech, according to the statement, the Governor urged the youths to be committed to the responsibilities and roles assigned to them,” noting that, “the sanitation initiative is one of the many programmes government wants to introduce to engage the youths.

“The government is concerned about capacity building and for that reason, we initiated this sanitation programme for the youths to become more useful in society.

“Apart from creating jobs for our teeming youths, the Zamfara Youth Sanitation Programme will help in promoting hygiene and preventing diseases.

“Keeping our cities clean is a part and parcel of the urban renewal plan.

“And, to create more job opportunities, we have reached an agreement with the company contracted to construct the new roads in Gusau that they will employ 200 youths and engage them for the project.

“We will not relent on our mission to add value to the lives of our teeming youths and of course to the lives of all the people in Zamfara State. “This programme will be extended to all Local Government Areas” he said.

Earlier, the member representing Gusau and Tsafe Federal Constituency, Kabiru Mai Palace, expressed utmost gratitude to the state government for the initiative which he described as timely.



Also, in his remarks, the ZAYOSAP Coordinator, Kabiru Muhammad Danyadado, thanked the Governor for fulfilling one of the campaign promises he made to the youths.