Zamfara gets new Commissioners

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, on Tuesday, inaugurated 18 newly appointed commissioners that would constitute the State Executive Council.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the old Council Chambers, Government House, Gusau where the new appointees were also assigned portfolios immediately after the oath-taking.

A statement by the Spokesperson to the Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said that the 18 newly appointed commissioners are professionals from various fields.

He noted that the oaths of office were administered on the newly appointed commissioners by the Zamfara State Chief Judge, Justice Kulu Aliyu.

The statement reads, “Governor Dauda Lawal tasked the newly inaugurated commissioners to double their efforts because they would be assessed by the Key Kerformance Index (KPIs).

“The performance index will form the basis of appraising their productivity against the requirements of the job assigned to them by the Governor.

“Governor Dauda Lawal further reiterated to the commissioners the importance of establishing a good working relationship and synergy between ministries for the betterment of Zamfara State.

“Governor Lawal announced their portfolios as follows: Abdula’aziz Sani Muhammad (SAN) – Justice; Haruna Ya’u -Agriculture; Abdulmalik Gajam – Budget and Planning; Abdulrahman Muhammad Tumbido – Commerce, Industry and Tourism; Mallam Wadatau Madawaki – Education, Science, and Technology; Environment and Natural Resources – Mahmud Muhammad Abdullahi Bello Auta – Finance; Dr. Aisha MZ Anka – Health.

“The others are Mannir Haidara – Information and Culture; Hon. Kabiru Moyi – Housing and Urban Development; Engr. Ahmed Yandi – Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Sulaiman Adamu Gummi – Religious Affairs; Dr. Nafisa Muhammad Maradun – Women Affairs and Social Development; Lawal Barau – Works and Infrastructure; Tasi’u Musa Shinkafi – Youth and Development; Amb. Bala Mai Riga – Ministry of Internal Security.

“There are two ministries under the office of the Governor with multiple tasks that include supervision of government policies. Nasiru Ibrahim Zurmi – Budget Implementation Unit/Office of the Governor; and Salisu Musa Tsafe – Humanitarian and Relief Matters/Office of the Governor.”