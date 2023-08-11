Zamfara Assembly expresses worry over incessant bandits attacks

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

The Zamfara State House of Assembly has expressed worry and concern over bandits attack.

The House during it’s sitting on Thursday condemned in strong term the way banditry activities have become so rampant in most of the local government areas of the state where innocent people were found to have killed, kidnapped and terrorized.

In an interview with vanguard, The Deputy Speaker of the House Hon Adamu Aliyu Birnin Magaji, said the house in it’s sitting seriously condemned the ugly situation the state found itself under the bandits activities.

He stated that during the House sitting (today) on Thursday, the Chief Whip of the House Hon Lurwanu Marafa Nagambo, representing Anka Constituency stands to explained on how bandits activities bidevelling the areas he is representing and also made a request of more additional Military that would fight the criminals.

According to Deputy Speaker, the Chief Whip demanded for the mounting of Military base and check points starting from Mayanchi to Anka and Anka to Gurusu all along the highway, adding that other affected villages attacking by bandits on daily basis that need serious concern and protection include, Tangaran, Dareta, Dankanfani, Kawaye, among others all in Anka local government.

The Deputy Speaker further explained that, during the session, the Speaker of the House Rt. Hon Bilyaminu Isma’il Moriki, after completion of Chief Whip motion of demands, also allowed other members for response and contributions, where the House unanimously agreed for concrete stand in the fight of dasterdly acts of bandits in across 14 local government areas of the state.

He said the House agreed to meet with state Governor Dauda Lawal, and tell him about the house concern on the incessant attacks of bandits in the state, and also discuss with him on their contributions on how to end the menace once and for all.

Birnin Magaji who expressed his appreciation with the way the state Governor stand to ensure the activities of bandits bring to an end through his efforts of constant meeting with military chiefs in Abuja and other security agents in the state, also said the House stands to ensure maximum cooperation be accorded to the Governor’s move to attained the lasting peace and tranquility in Zamfara state.