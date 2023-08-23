You’ve worked hard to reach this new point – Gov Fintiri hails Wike as FCT minister

By Miftaudeen Raji

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state, has hailed the appointment of the former Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state as the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Fintiri, a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP governor, in a statement via his verified X handle, formerly known as Twitter, described Wike’s appointment as well-deserved.

According to the Adamawa governor, Wike has worked hard to reach his new point.

Fintiri noted that Wike set precedence as the first opposition politician to make the Federal Executive Council (FEC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The statement partly reads, “Congratulations on your Senate screening and appointment as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

“Your Excellency, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, you have set precedence and demonstrated exemplary leadership traits by delivering service and good governance according to the people’s need during your tenure as Governor of Rivers State which I believe earned you this position.

“I trust that you will continue to work for improved growth and development of the FCT just like you did in Rivers State as Governor.

“My brother and friend once more congratulations on your appointment. I know you have worked hard to reach this point, and I’m so happy that you have been recognized for your accomplishment with this new assignment. It is well-deserved,” he said.

Wike was one of the 45 ministers sworn in by President Bola Tinubu on Monday as members of the FEC.

Recall that Wike was a member of the G5 governors, who were against the candidature of their party’s flag bearer, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, in the build-up to the February 25, 2023 presidential poll.

The former governor acknowledged that he worked against Atiku and that he worked for Tinubu, the then APC flag bearer and winner of the keenly contested poll.