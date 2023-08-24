Yousuo emerges as chairman Opu- Nembe Chiefs Council

Chief Yousou Donald Theo- Iruo has been elected as the new Chairman of the Opu- Nembe Chiefs Council, Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

His election held at the Opu- Nembe Town Hall followed the formal dissolution of the former chiefs council led by Chief Ezekiel Teigbenyo Ikoli.

Speakers during a meeting that preceded dissolution and election took turns to lament the sorry state of affairs in the community and passed a vote of no confidence on the former Chiefs council blaming it for the crisis that has engulfed and which forced the Inspector- General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun to deploy a detachment of Police Mobile Force (PMF) and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit to restore order in the community after houses were destroyed.

Chief Keinghosuote Monday Degi who moved the motion for the dissolution of the Chief Ikoli led former chiefs’ council expressed sadness that they allowed things to get out of hand incompetence and rudderless leadership.

According to him, Chief Ikoli as chairman of the Chiefs Council exhibited crass incompetence which plunged the community into avoidable crisis and chaos.

He noted that the terror visited on the community before the intervention of the Police has been unprecedented in the community.

Chief Degi declared that the people of the community are fed with the Chief Ikoli led leadership and have decided to relieve them of their positions to pave way for fresh faces to pilot the affairs of the community.

Chief Sambo Ekulema who seconded the motion said the peace and progress of Opu- Nembe is paramount than any other individual interest.

The electoral Chairman, Chief Abbot Clinton-Ogbu who conducted the election into the new offices described the process as transparent and in line with the tradition and customs of the people, and constitutional provisions of the Chiefs Council.

Chief Yousuo said his election signals a new dawn for Opu- Nembe adding that he is ready to work hard to restore the lost glory of the community.

“This election is an indication that we have gotten back our community and we are ready to move it forward. For emphasis, from the beginning of this meeting, all the different segments spoke on the sorry state of affairs. Like I said with the cooperation of all and sundry, the agenda of the new executive is to see that we restore peace. We are not interested in vendetta. Our focus is to rebuild this community to its old way when there was peace. So much damage has been done to the moral, mental and psychological disposition of the people. What is paramount to us is to reinvent our culture which places premium on peace”