Your progressive leadership earned you ministerial appointment — Saliu Adekunle praises Tunji-Ojo

Chairman of FreshPrince Group, Alhaji Saliu Adekunle has congratulated the Minister of Blue Economy, Bunmi Tunji-Ojo over his recent appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Saliu in a statement he signed and sent to Vanguard noted that Tunji-Ojo “will continue to make an impact as you join the team of great leaders to advance the good course of Nigerians.”

He said, “I received with great delight and excitement, the news of the appointment of our great leader, Honourable Bunmi Tunji-Ojo as the minister of Marine and Blue economy.

“Following his nomination and screening, the news of his appointment did not come as a surprise, judging by his proven record of progressive leadership and experience as a professional and a lawmaker.

“Indeed, your commitment to the advancement of our Akoko land, Ondo State and Nigeria as a whole propelled your push for excellence.

I believe that you will continue to make an impact as you join the team of great leaders to advance the good course of Nigerians.

“I thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for recognizing your efforts as an exemplary leader in building a nation of our pride, I pray God to continue to lift you as you take the mantle for greater service to our fatherland.

“Congratulations, my great leader.