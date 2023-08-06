Your legacies are indelible, Ofotokun extolls Ibori at 65

James-Ibori-Former-delta-state-governor-

A charismatic youthful politician and former aspirant into the Delta State House of Assembly, Ethiope West State Constituency Comrade Edafe Ofotokun, has congratulated former governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, on his 65th birthday anniversary.

Ofotokun, in his Goodwill message maintained that Chief Ibori, is an iconic leader whose legacies in Delta State, will for ever remain indellible in the heart of the people.

Ofotokun, noted that as governor, Chief Ibori built bridges of unity amongst the different ethnic groups in the state, gave Deltans sense of belonging in governance, create massive employment for the theming youths and accelerate the socio-economic development of the state.

He remarked that Delta State was lucky to have Chief James Ibori as governor of the state between 1999 – 2007, insisting that the pace he set has remained a standard for all the governor that came into power after him.

While praying to God to give Chief Ibori, long life, good health, abundance joy and prosperity as he celebrate his 65th birthday anniversary and a remarkable achievements on planet Earth, he called on the people of Delta State to join hands and pray for Ibori and his future endeavours.