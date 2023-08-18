Your budget should reflect commitment to ending GBV, state governors told

By Josephine Agbonkhese

As budgetary planning takes shape in various states across the country, state governments have been urged to ensure their new budgets reflect their statutory commitment to eliminating all forms of violence against women and girls in the country as entrenched in the Violence Against Persons Prohibition, VAPP, Law.

Making this appeal in Lagos at a two-day workshop tagged ‘Costed Action Plan on Ending Violence Against Women’ organised by the Women Advocates Research & Documentation Centre, WARDC, in partnership with the African Women Development Fund for state and non-state actors, Executive Director, WARDC, Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, decried that the absence of a costed plan had heavily hindered the implementation of the VAPP Law across the country.

“This is a civil society initiative to ensure that the VAPP Law is not just passed but also implemented.

“The project, for now, is targeted at nine states, namely Ebonyi, Borno, Ogun, Kwara, Osun, Lagos, Adamawa, Cross-River and Sokoto. Cross-River and Sokoto states have, however, already adopted and signed to the plan,” she said at the event which had participants drawn from state Ministries of Budget and Planning, Women Affairs and Social Development, as well as the civil society.

She went on: “The idea is that there must be resources, as well as multi-sectoral coordination, before we can have effective implementation of the VAPP Law.

“There is a Victim Fund in the law, and there are things government is supposed to do, as well as institutions it is required to set up.

“That Victim Fund is, however, not adequately funded. Hence, enforcement agencies such as the police, have not delivered on expectations.

“If we do not have a plan, proper implementation might be difficult. This is the process of having a plan for 2020 to 2027. The Costed Action Plan is here to end poor implementation; to foresee the things that are needed to ensure efficiency.

“Most of the states that have committed to the plan have not really invested much, with the exception of Lagos State which has a specific agency.”

Further enumerating the benefits of a Costed Action Plan, she said: “Without a Costed Action Plan, the burden of implementing the VAPP Law and fighting any case of gender-based violence goes back to the victim who is sadly at the receiving end of all forms of violence.”

Citing global examples that illustrate the effectiveness of a Costed Action Plan, Akiyode-Afolabi said: “South Africa has a Costed Action Plan. They have imbibed the culture of gender budgeting in the country and this has helped to address the issue of violence against women and girls in their nation.

“In fact, South Africa usually asks every sector to bring in a Gender Report of their different sectors. This helps to analyse and address the issue from different perspectives.”

Also throwing her weight behind the idea, Oluwatoyin Ilesanmi, Associate Professor, Center for Gender, Humanitarian and Development Studies, Redeemers University, Osun State, while addressing the participants, said: “Beyond having laws, it is important for us to bring before our various state governments action plans that have financial costs attached to them, such that the Ministry of Finance can help in pushing the funding for all sectors.

“Other nations have in recent years keyed into the Costed Action Plan strategy and it has been effective in curbing various issues.

“Ending all forms of violence against women, girls and all other vulnerable persons in our society requires a holistic effort from everyone, including state and non-state actors. The law cannot only be addressed through the Ministry of Women Affairs or through a singular agency.

“There must be a partnership with all the key ministries including Education to create awareness, Information to support media awareness, Health to ensure that responses are given to women and children, and Justice to ensure that there is enforcement of the law, as well as key sectors within the government.”

