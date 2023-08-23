‘You make your heaven and hell on earth’, el-Rufai drops another song

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has posted the lyrics of another song titled ‘You Make Your Own Heaven and Hell Right Here on Earth’ via X social media platform on Wednesday.

This was the third song that El-Rufai would post on X, after dropping ‘Who The Cap Fit’ by Bob Marly and The Wailers, and ‘One Moment in Time’ by Whitney Houston on Sunday and Monday respectively.

The former governor has resorted to posting songs to pass messages to Nigerians following the failure of the Senate to confirm him on his ministerial nomination.

El-Rufai, and two other nominees — Stella Okotete (Delta) and Danladi Abubakar (Taraba) were not confirmed as the Senate said it awaited security clearance about them.

Prior to the commissioning of the new ministers, Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and El-Rufai visited President Bola Tinubu, over the saga but the meeting yielded no result.

Apart from posting old songs, the ex-governor also used the social media platform to warn the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) from sending military troops against the Republic of Niger.

In the post published today, El-Rufai urged his followers to “calm down, forget about @elrufai and enjoy the music if you can.”

“WEDNESDAY WISDOM: “You Make Your Own Heaven and Hell Right Here on Earth” by The Undisputed Truth is one of my all-time favorites from our Barewa College days. Enjoy the music and reflect on the lyrics on this beautiful Wednesday morning.

“It appears that I permanently occupy the brains of some people even while I am chilling in my little corner. To these souls, I say – calm down, forget about @elrufai and enjoy the music if you can.”