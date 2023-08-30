‘You deserve it’, Bobrisky slams gay suspects arrested in Delta

Controversial Nigerian transgender and socialite Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has slammed the gay suspects arrested in Delta State.

According to Bobrisky, they deserved how they were treated after ignoring the existing law prohibiting men from marrying each other in Nigeria.

Recall that the Delta State Police Command on Tuesday arrested 67 suspects for allegedly holding a same-sex wedding ceremony.

Bobrisky took to his Instagram page on Tuesday to react to the event.

“Hey guys, I want to quickly address those set of guys who were arrested in Delta. You see this class is not actually meant for everyone. But I strongly believe you can learn from those Alist.

“Firstly, there’s a law passed against you guys that you can’t marry yourself in this country. Why the hell did you all call yourself together to organize a wedding? You all deserve how you were treated,” he said.

“If you feel you are in love with your partner and you want to be together why not relocate to where you are welcome?”