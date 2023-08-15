Yoruba elders lament economic hardship on Nigerians

…call on Tinubu to tackle situation pragmatically

By Adeola Badru

Yoruba elders under the aegis of the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), have expressed concerns over the hardship and pains being suffered by the masses under the Bola Tinubu-led administration.

While reiterating their support for the president, the elders, however, called on the Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government to put in place more pragmatic, practical and visible ways of easing the pains and general hardship which Nigerians are, at present, contending with.

These were part of resolutions of the group at its National Executive Council Emergency meeting held in Ibadan, made available to journalists, Tuesday, by its Secretary-General, Chief Oladipo Oyewole.

The communiqué read: “Rising from an Emergency Meeting on August 10, 2023, the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) affirms its total support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“However, the Council observes that the suffering in Nigeria at this time is getting sharper and hardship is getting deeper among the masses. The cost of petrol has increased, the cost of transportation and cost of foodstuffs have gone up.

“While associating fully with the management abilities and capabilities of the present Federal Government administration, it is of concern to YCE that the Federal Government of Nigeria should put in place more pragmatic, practical and visible ways of easing the pains and general hardship which Nigerians are presently contending with.

The elders, also expressed worry over the Emir of Ilorin and others’ publications on the Isese worship in Kwara State, lamenting that the rights of the Yoruba people of the state are being contained and infringed upon.

The elders said: “The Council also observes that the socio-cultural right of Yoruba people in Kwara State is being contained, marginalised and unduly infringed upon. The Newspaper publication of the Emir of Ilorin and his emissaries has caused worries for the Yoruba Council of Elders.”

The group stated that every Nigerian should continue to enjoy the freedom of Religious Worship as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Speaking on the power impasse in the Niger Republic, YCE called for diplomatic steps to prevent any action that might escale into war in West Africa.

“We see a good outcome for the tightening of belts in Nigeria as it were while we call for effective management and monitoring such that our people would not have suffered for nothing.”