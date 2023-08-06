Yoruba Council cautions Tinubu over deployment of ECOWAS troops to Niger

….says no limit to constructive engagements, peaceful negotiations

By Adeola Badru

The leadership of the apex umbrella body to all Yoruba indigenous people globally, Yoruba Council Worldwide, YCW, has expressed her concerns over the ill-timed decision by the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS and some leading western powers to clandestinely shift the Ukrainian cold proxy war to Africa due to the post-coup symptoms of sanctions against France by the Nigerian Army forces, whose motives is backed by Russia and China.

The group in a statement signed by its global President, Aare Oladotun Hassan and made available to Vanguard on Sunday, stated that it will be most dangerous to start a war with a close door neighbor without hurting one another: “Because both Nigeria and Niger will be most casualties, where the battle field might be Nigeria, because Mali, Gambia, Burkina Faso and other likes are hellbent to spill blood on the land, precipitating our strict warning and call to order that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must as a matter of necessity withdraw his earlier request to the National Assembly for assent to release our Army forces to go into full blown war is most likely to be counterproductive like we say in Yoruba Land ‘Odo ti Alagbara Ba Fi Ojudi Le gbe lo’, meaning the little river you undermine could be your greatest disaster that will inevitably drown you. As the Big Brother in Africa we need to call for An African Peace Summit.”

“So therefore, we implore Mr President to immediately reconsider continuous constructive engagements and peaceful negotiations as most diplomatic solutions to the most hydra headed quadratic quagmire and implosion.”

We call on former President Muhammadu Buhari to lead the peace delegation to Niger, while Nigeria should reopen her borders and reconsider their electricity supply, this will in no small measure spread the message of peace to restore democratic ethos in Niger Republic,” the statement stated.