Yemi-Esan tasks HMOs on quality healthcare services to civil servants

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, HoCSF, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, has urged all the Health Maintenance Organisations, HMOs, in the country to rise to their responsibilities in fashioning better ways of providing civil servants with quality and affordable healthcare delivery services.

She said if HMOs were dedicated to providing quality healthcare services, it would reduce the morbidity rate being experienced in recent times.

Yemi-Esam, who made the call at a one-day interactive session with HMOs in the country in Abuja, affirmed that the health of civil servants could no longer be taken for granted, as they die daily from preventable and curable basis ailments.

The HoCSF, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office, Mahmud Adam Kambari, called on the HMOs to partner the civil service on regular medical check-ups, as well as provide quality medications and comprehensive medical health care to them.

He also sought to know the fate of the retirees under the National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, and the number of civil servants benefitting monthly from the NHIS.

She asked the National Health Insurance Authority, NHIA, who are the regulatory body, to ensure HMOs were visible and accessible to civil servants (enrolees), noting many of them do not know their HMOs.

Adeosun affirmed that the meeting was an avenue for the three parties, including the enrollees (civil servants represented by the OHCSF), the HMOs and the Health Insurance Regulatory Body, NHIA, to share thoughts, challenges and chart the way forward for a better, affordable and quality healthcare delivery to civil servants.