YCE to Tinubu: Take proactive steps to tackle economic hardship

By Laolu Elijah

THE YORUBA Council of Elders, YCE, yesterday, urged President Bola Tinubu to take steps at alleviating the suffering of Nigerians.

The apex Yoruba association stated this in a communique released after the end of its National Executive Council, NEC, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

While declaring its support for the government of President Tinubu, it tasked the Federal Government to put in place more pragmatic, practical and visible ways of easing the pains and general hardship which Nigerians are presently contending with.

The communiqué reads: “Rising from an Emergency Meeting on August 10, 2023, the Yoruba Council of Elders, YCE, affirms its support for President Bola Tinubu.

However, the Council observes that the suffering in Nigeria at this time is getting sharper and hardship is getting deeper among the masses. The cost of petrol has increased; the cost of transportation and cost of foodstuffs have gone up.”