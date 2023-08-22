Wyclef Jean, Etsu Nupe to partner State govt, FG on fostering innovation

By Ezra Ukanwa

Co-Founder of Caribbean International Commerce, CICH, Wyclef Jean and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, and Chairman Coordinating Committee of National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, HRH Alh Dr. Yahaya Abubakar CFR, have announced move to collaborate with both State and Federal Governments on the introduction of a groundbreaking technology infrastructure initiative poised to transform Nigeria’s technological landscape.

A statement, at the weekend, signed by Princess Jamila Yahaya Abubakar and Seth Kanegis stated that the move encompasses a multifaceted approach to elevate the nation’s technological prowess, comprising a state-of-the-art Technology and Infrastructure Park, Agbara Electric Vehicle (EV) Car Manufacturing, a Technical and Resource Support Hub, and pioneering advancements in key sectors such as FinTech, MedTech, Media, Music Development, Blockchain Technology, and Smart Cities using electric producing glass powered by EnergyGlassSolar.

It disclosed that the cornerstone of this initiative is establishing the cutting-edge Technology and Infrastructure Park.

“This dynamic hub will serve as a catalyst for innovation, fostering collaboration among industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and startups. Designed to facilitate groundbreaking research and development, the park will showcase the latest in technological advancements and provide an environment conducive to nurturing novel ideas, while creating tens of thousands of digital training opportunities for Nigerians.

“In line with the global shift towards sustainable transportation, the EV Car Manufacturing segment of the initiative will contribute to reducing Nigeria’s carbon footprint while driving economic growth. This initiative aligns with Wyclef Jean’s commitment to environmental responsibility and innovation.

“The Technical and Resource Support Hub, an integral component of this initiative, will offer vital resources and guidance to aspiring startups and inventors across various domains, including FinTech, MedTech, Media, Music Development, and Blockchain Technology.

“Through mentorship, funding opportunities, and access to proprietary technologies, the hub aims to cultivate a thriving ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship.

“Wyclef Jean’s passion for music and artistic expression will play a crucial role in enhancing Nigeria’s creative industries. The initiative includes a dedicated focus on Blockchain Music Development and Media, ensuring that Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage remains at the forefront of global artistic innovation.

“Furthermore, the introduction of Smart Cities technologies will revolutionize governance, security, and urban planning, solidifying Nigeria’s position as a technological frontrunner on the African continent”, he statement added.

While expressing his enthusiasm for the project, Wyclef Jean, said: “Together with the Etsu Nupe and the Nigerian government, we are embarking on a journey that will redefine Nigeria’s technological landscape. This initiative not only paves the way for progress but also empowers the next generation of innovators to shape a brighter future.”

Responding, the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, and National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, Alh. (Dr) Yahaya Abubakar, (Etsu Nupe) shared his optimism, saying: “Collaborating with Wyclef Jean and the Nigerian government in bringing this initiative to life is a testament to our shared commitment to driving technological innovation and fostering economic growth.”

Stemming from his successful music career, Wyclef has had the opportunity of writing a World Cup anthem twice.

A renowned hit-maker, he has equally worked on massive hits personally as well as with the other successful music artistes, including Fugees, Destinychild, Shakira, Carlos Santana just to name a few.

He is committed to the idea of discovering and creating a digital music incubator hub in Nigeria that will start a global pool of undiscovered talent.

This project is driven with cutting edge technology that will not only draw the international music industry but also Hollywood, Bollywood and Nollywood.

It is expected to create rappers, singers, artists and musicians as well as composers among the youths, a project that will help them rise to economic freedom through their art.