World Photography Day: What to know

World Photography Day is marked every August 19 to commemorate the process of capturing moments and emotions.

The day is designed to bridge the gap between photographers and photo lovers worldwide.

The day traces back to its origin in 1837 when Frenchmen Louis Dagueere and Joseph Nicephore Niepce created the Daguerreotype, the earliest photography technique.

According to WION, the website of World Photography Day said, “On World Photography Day this year, feel free to share the best photos you’ve taken of landscapes and don’t forget to tag #WorldPhotographyDay and #WorldPhotographyDay2023 on the social media platform of your choice.”

World Photography Day originated on 19 August 1839, when the French Academy of Sciences made the announcement of the daguerreotype process to the public.

It was one of the earliest methods of capturing a permanent photo on a light-sensitive surface, WION reports.

As mentioned above the daguerreotype process was invented by Daguerre and Niepece.

The French government purchased the patent for the invention and gave it as a gift “free to the world.”

However, it is to be noted that the first picture was captured in 1861 and the speculation about the digital photograph was invented in 1957, just 20 years before the invention of the first digital camera.

World Photography Day 2023: Theme

According to the World Photography Day website, the theme this year is “LANDSCAPES.”

World Photography Day 2023: Significance

World Photography Day highlights the legitimate form of art and science encouraging photographers to experiment with different techniques, compositions and styles.

The day discusses the technical aspects of photography, advancements in equipment and the evolution of the techniques when photographers and enthusiasts often share their photos.

Here are some of the best quotes for World Photography Day 2023:

“Your first 10,000 photographs are your worst.” – Henri Cartier-Bresson

“Photography is the story I fail to put into words.”- Destin Sparks

“When I photograph I make love.” – Alfred Stieglitz

“When words become unclear, I shall focus with photographs. When images become inadequate, I shall be content with silence.” – Ansel Adams

“Photography deals exquisitely with appearances, but nothing is what it appears to be.”– Duane Michals

“Taking pictures is like tiptoeing into the kitchen late at night and stealing Oreo cookies.”– Diane Arbus.