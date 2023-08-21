World Mosquito Day: Reps urge FG to declare state of emergency on malaria

•As Nigeria tops list of countries mostly affected

By Gift Chapi-Odekina

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark the 2023 World Mosquito Day, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, Amobi Ogah, has urged the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on malaria, describing it as a deadly parasite with potential to inflict woes on the citizenry.

Ogah, who represents Isuiwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State, stated this in a statement in Abuja yesterday, following the 2023 commemoration of World Mosquito Day.

According to him, the World Mosquito Day is commemorated on August 20 globally and the theme for 2023 is “Fighting the World’s Deadliest killer -the Mosquito. “

He said the aim was to raise awareness about the causes of malaria and how it could be prevented as well as the danger posed by mosquitoes and mosquito-borne diseases.

He said it was also to lay emphasis on the ongoing global efforts towards combating the world’s deadliest creature.

Ogah said further that considering the threat malaria posed to humanity, every effort must be geared towards eradicating one of the deadliest killer mosquitoes.

He said: “The House Committee on HIV, AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria Control is not unmindful of the challenges being faced by Nigerians in the fight against these ailments especially in the fight against the control of Malaria in the country which appear to defile solutions.

” The committee will work with relevant stakeholders in the fight against malaria in ensuring that monies budgeted for are used for the purpose for which they are made.

“According to the World Health Organization, Four African countries accounted for just over half of all malaria deaths worldwide: Nigeria top this list with 31.3%, followed by the Democratic Republic of the Congo with 12.6%, Tanzania (4.1%) and Niger (3.9%).

“Nigeria is a country in need of protection from malaria. Its death toll from the disease makes up nearly a third of the world’s 619,000 malaria deaths a year.”

He urged the government at all levels to do more in a bid to ensure that the dreaded mosquitos was taken out of the country.

The lawmaker decried a situation where the government was not paying attention to the vector that directly interfered with its habitat and way of life, adding that it was imperative to turn attention to the eradication of mosquitoes

Ogah added that the 10th House of Reps would ensure adequate implementation of legislations geared towards the eradication of malaria in the country.

He also reiterated the committee’s resolve to tackle the prevalence of fake malaria medicines in the country, adding that the menace will be looked into to avoid further deaths recorded.