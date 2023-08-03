‘World Cup for Marta ends here’, Brazilian legend delivers emotional farewell speech

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Brazilian legend, Marta’s sixth and final Women’s World Cup ended in tears beyond her “worst nightmares” as Brazil failed to reach the knockout stage of the ongoing tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

The Copa America Femenina champions failed to advance to the Round of 16 for the first time in 28 years after a goalless draw against Jamaica on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old Marta — nicknamed “Pele in a skirt” by the late football great — has already said this will be her last World Cup.

Marta holds the record for the most World Cup goals scored, women or men, with 17 goals but will not feature again on this stage, with her sixth tournament coming to an end having made three group-stage appearances.

She was the first player to score in five consecutive Women’s World Cups, debuting at the 2003 tournament.

Marta came off the bench in Brazil’s first two group-stage matches but returned to the starting lineup against Jamaica. She was subbed off in the 81st minute in the goalless draw.

The veteran striker failed to secure the goal that would have made her the only player to have scored in six editions of the World cup. After the game, she gave an emotional farewell speech.

It’s hard to talk at a time like this,” Marta said.

“Not even in my worst nightmares was it the World Cup I dreamed of. But it is only the beginning, the Brazilian people ask for renewal, and there is renewal.

“The only old one is me, most of them [her team-mates] are young girls with enormous talent, it’s just the beginning for them.

“Marta ends here, there is no more World Cup for Marta.”

Marta made her World Cup debut in 2003, and although she never led them to a global tournament victory, Brazil reached the final in 2007, losing to Germany. Near-misses for her country extended to the Olympics, with silver medals in 2004 and 2008.

Brazil failed to advance out of the group stage for the first time since 1995, and Marta couldn’t capitalize on the chance to become the first player, woman of man, to score in six World Cups.

Brazil failed to keep the momentum after youngster Ary Borges scored a hat-trick in a 4-0 win over debutants Panama in the opening fixture as they fell to a 2-1 defeat to France and failed to score against Jamaica.

“Her legacy continues, it doesn’t end here,” Brazil’s Ary Borges said. Marta “is a woman who will continue to inspire not only my generation, but (new) generations.”

On the eve of what became her final World Cup game, Marta shed tears as she recalled what it was like two decades ago when she started out. She feels like she’s leaving it in better shape for the next generation.

“I always said that the World Cup wasn’t just about Marta, the World Cup belonged to the national team,” she said. “We started it together and ended it together. Winning or losing, it makes no difference. I’ll stay with the good times, with the work that’s been done so far.”

“You know what’s good? When I started there were no idols in women’s football,” she told reporters on the eve of the match with Jamaica, tears filling her eyes.

“How could there be if you didn’t show women’s football? How could I understand that I would reach the national team and become a reference point?”

“Twenty years ago, nobody knew who Marta was at my first World Cup. Twenty years later, we have become a reference for many women all over the world, not only in football,” Marta added.

“A lot of these talented girls are very young and have a long road ahead of them,” she said. “This is just the beginning for them. I want people to continue with the same enthusiasm for the World Cup, to keep supporting”.

“How could there be if you didn’t show women’s football? How could I understand that I would reach the national team and become a reference point?

“Now I go out on the street and people stop me, parents say to me, ‘My daughter adores you, she wants to be just like you.'”

Marta has spent a lifetime overcoming obstacles, from a childhood of poverty to sexism and, more recently, the worst injury of her career.

Overall, Marta scored 122 international goals in 189 matches, Brazil’s federation said. At club level, she has played for 11 sides over 23 years, in South America, North America and Europe, being crowned World Player of the Year six times.

She won the Copa Libertadores – the South American equivalent of the Champions League – with Santos in 2009 and has represented Orlando Pride since 2017.

But her most successful spells came in Sweden, winning the league title in four successive seasons between 2005 and 2008 with Umea IK, with Tyreso FF in 2012 and FC Rosengard in 2014 and 2015.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes, who was working for ITV, paid her own tribute to the legendary footballer.

“What an emotional moment for Marta. It’s not the way she would want to bow out at a World Cup but what memories she has made for lots of us who have witnessed an incredible footballer over a long period of time,” Hayes said.

“She deserves at least that farewell to the fans. She is one who will go down in history for all the right reasons.”

Marta was substituted against Jamaica after 80 minutes to a euphoric applause , regretful she could not be decisive once more for Brazil, but there are not many who can match her career-long impact.

Marta will always be one of the most admired players in women’s international football and she has contributed immensely to the growth and global recognition.