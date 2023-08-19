World Championships: Nigeria finish 7th in heats, crash out of 4x400m mixed relays

Athletes compete in the mixed 4x400m relay heats during the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest on August 19, 2023. (Photo by Antonin THUILLIER / AFP)

Nigeria’s quartet, Dubem Nwachukwu, Patience Okon George, Ezekiel Nathaniel, and Imaobong Nse Uko will play no further part in the 4x400m mixed relay event at this year’s World Athletics Championships after finishing 7th in Heat 2.

Although the time of 3:14:38 which they ran was a season-best, it was not enough to take even one of the non-automatic qualification spots.

Nwachukwu ran an impressive lead leg from the 9th lane, but when time Okon took over Nigeria fell back. Uko who ran anchor couldn’t improve on the position Nathaniel was on when he handed her the baton.

Nigeria finished 12th out of 16 in the overall ranking.