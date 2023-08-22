World Championships: El Bakkali defends men’s steeplechase title

Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali celebrates winning the men’s 3000m steeplechase final during the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest on August 22, 2023. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)

Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali defended his world 3000m steeplechase title on Tuesday in Budapest, easing to the line comfortably ahead of world record holder Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia.

Olympic champion El Bakkali, 27, timed 8min 03.53sec with Girma clocking 8:05.44.

Kenya’s Abraham Kibiwot recovered from falling at the first obstacle on the final lap to take bronze (8:11.79).