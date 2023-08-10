World Bank President commends Outsource Global for job creation, empowerment

By Babajide Komolafe

World Bank President, Ajay Banga, has commended Outsource Global for its exceptional contributions to job creation, empowerment, and innovation.

He gave the commendation during a three-day visit to Nigeria, which included a visit to the headquarters of Outsource Global, where he engaged in dynamic discussions and witnessed firsthand the company’s visionary strides.

Banga’s visit centered around identifying opportunities to empower young people and women, underlining Outsource Global’s commitment to fostering gender equality and economic growth.

Under the leadership of visionary Amal Hassan, Outsource Global has emerged as a trailblazing force, defying traditional boundaries in the realm of global business services and process outsourcing.

With over 2,000 jobs created and more than 50% female representation across all levels, Outsource Global’s impact on employment is a testament to its mission of driving positive socio-economic change.