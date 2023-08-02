World Bank president, Ajay Banga, to visit Tinubu

By Biodun Busari

World Bank president, Ajay Banga, will meet Nigerian President, Bola Tinubu in a three-day visit to most populous African country on Wednesday.

This was disclosed according to a statement on Tuesday by the World Bank, saying that Banga will arrive in Nigeria after a two-day visit to Ethiopia.

The statement by the Bretton Woods Institution also revealed that Banga will be joined by his wife, Ritu.

The bank noted that Banga’s visit is the new development of a global tour that is at the centre of a mission to write “a new playbook for the 78-year-old institution”.

“Banga will focus his time in Nigeria on identifying opportunities to create jobs for young people and women, addressing energy needs and renewable energy, and further exploring the potential for digitisation,” the statement disclosed.

“As part of these efforts, he will visit a World Bank financed mini-grid power plant that is providing solar energy to an entire community, and a woman-owned business that has generated more than 1,500 service-sector jobs for young Nigerians.”

In addition, the World Bank said it will “convene discussions with representatives from the private sector and civil society”.

Banga’s scheduled visit would be the next following earlier trips to Peru, Jamaica, and India.

In June, the World Bank had said Banga’s global tour will last until December 2023.

“Over the course of the tour, Banga will visit small island states in the Pacific as well as countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, the Middle East and North Africa, West and East Africa, Europe, and Asia,” the bank had said.