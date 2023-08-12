World Athletics confirms Tobi Amusan for Budapest 2023

Oluwatobiloba Amusan

Nigerian track and field athlete, Tobi Amusan, has been cleared by the World Athletics to compete in the World Championship starting this weekend in Budapest, Hungary.

Amusan’s chances of participating at the Budapest 2023 World Championships had been hung in the balance as she was undergoing the doping investigation.

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) did not include her name in the upcoming competition as the world’s athletics body had not confirmed her.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) initially suspended the 26-year-old for missing three consecutive tests but has now given her the nod to represent Nigeria at the World Championship.

She appeared before the jury Thursday and got a favourable verdict.

Amusan ran the fastest time ever in the hurdles at 12.12 seconds in the semi-final of the women’s 100m hurdles and in the final she recorded 12.06, it was adjudged to the wind aided. The stunning delivery left the world spellbound.

And ahead of the Budapest 2023 contest she is the woman to beat, but her suspension in July cast a shadow on her quest to retain the title. She had posted a 12.34 seconds after a slow start to the season.

Nia Ali leads the world ahead of Budapest athletics showpiece with 12.30 seconds. Jasmine Camacho-Quinn and Kendra Harrison have 12.31 season best.