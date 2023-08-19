World Athletics Championships: Spanish walker Martin wins first gold

Race winner Spain’s Alvaro Martin celebrates with a Spanish flag after the men’s 20km race walk final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on August 19, 2023. (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP)

Two-time European champion Alvaro Martin added world gold to his medals cabinet when winning the first title on offer at the World Athletics Championships, the men’s 20 kilometres walk, on Saturday.

The 29-year-old Spaniard timed 1hr 17min 32sec to finish seven seconds clear of Sweden’s 2022 bronze medallist Perseus Karlstrom, who had been ranked number one in the world coming into the championships.

Caio Bonfim of Brazil took bronze — just as he did in 2017 — in 1:17:47.

Five of the first six home, including Karlstrom and Bonfim, set new national records.