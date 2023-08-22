World Athletics Championships: She will pull through – Amike on Amusan

By Enitan Abdultawab

Henry Amike, an ex-Olympian, has hinted that Nigerian superstar athlete Tobi Amusan will pull through to succeed ahead of her preparation for the 2023 World Athletic Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Amike, while speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), pointed out that Amusan’s anti-doping suspension saga might help her pull through in the upcoming tournament.

He said, “As athletes, we react to things differently. Her recent travail could actually encourage her to clock a good time and break her own record.

“The effect of the recent drama is more psychological than physical. Once her mind can take control of the fact that she deserves to be in Hungary, she will pull through.

“Not every trauma brings out the negative. I hope she has the support that she needs at the moment because that will go a long way; she needs good people that believe in her around her at the moment.”

Vanguard had reported that Amusan, on the 16th of July, was charged with missing three anti-doping tests and was referred to the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), but was cleared by the Disciplinary Committee of the unit on the 18th of August.

The 26-year-old will begin her title defence in Hungary today. Last year, Amusan started her campaign with a 12.40 African record before smashing the 12.20 world record set by Kendra Harrison in 2016 with an incredible 12.12 run.