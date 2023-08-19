World Athletics Championships: Amusan leads Nigeria’s charge in Budapest

The World Athletics Championships Budapest ’23 will see more than 2100 athletes from around 200 teams compete in the Hungarian capital between today and 27 August.

The action starts with the men’s 20km race walk this morning, while the women’s 4x400m final brings competition to a close on Sunday 27 August.

Of special interest is Nigeria’s chances at the championships which will see the country’s athletes compete against the best from the rest of the world.

Nigeria’s 4x400m mixed relay team has been placed in a tough qualifying heat.

The team, a blend of youth and experience, is listed in heat 2 alongside heavyweights such as Poland, Jamaica, Netherlands, and Germany.

They will have to finish in the top three positions for automatic qualification to the final or be among the two fastest losing spots.

In heat 1, team USA, Great Britain, Kenya, and Italy are the heavyweights slugging it out for final spots.

Nigeria got to the final at the 2022 World Championships in Oregon and will be gunning to achieve the same feat in Budapest.

Team Nigeria Mixed 4x400m relay pool include Patience Okon-George (female), Chidi Okezie (male), Imaobong Uko (female), Dubem Nwachukwu (male), Ezekiel Nathaniel (Male) and Ella Onojuvwevwo (female)

The biggest news that came out of Team Nigeria camp during the week was the lifting of the suspension on Tobi Amusan, the reigning World 100m hurdles champion and record holder. She can now defend the gold medal she earned last year at the 18th edition of the Championships.