World Athletics Championships: All eyes on Amusan as Brume, others crash out

For the first time in her sterling career, Nigeria’s medal hope in the women’s Long Jump event, Ese Brume yesterday finished her event outside the medal range as she placed 4th after her final jump.

Brume who won a Bronze medal in the same event at Oregon last year was a shadow of herself as her best was not good enough for a podium finish.

Nigeria’s sorry story at the World Championships in Budapest continued with more of her athletes crashing out of their various events.

Nigeria’s fastest man, Ushoritse Itshekiri and compatriot Seye Ogunlewe, could not survive their 100m semifinal events yesterday.

While Ogunlewe placed 5th in his semifinal race with 10.12 seconds, Itsehekiri finished 8th in his semifinal with a time of 10.19secs.

The best Nigeria has achieved in the 100m came from Olusoji Fasuba in 2007.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on the world’s Womens’ 100metres Hurdles champion Tobi Amusan who will begin her title defence tomorrow.

Amusan who was suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit for alleged violation of out-of-competition test was let off the hook by the Disciplinary Committee of the World Athletics body which sat on her appeal and subsequently cleared her of any wrong doing.