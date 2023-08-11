World Athletics Championships: 5 athletes looking to defend, set world records 

Tobi Amusan

By Ayobami Okerinde

The 2023 World Athletics Championship will take place between August 19 and 27, 2023, at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary.

According to the list released by the World Athletics Championships, more than 2,000 athletes from over 200 countries will participate in ‘the third biggest sporting event in the world.’

Below are five 5 athletes looking to defend their world records or set new ones:

Tobi Amusan (100-meter hurdles)

The embattled Nigerian track and field queen has been included in the official provisional list released by the World Athletics Organization.

Amusan was suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit for missing three drug tests in 12 months. She has appealed the decision and awaits the final nod from the world body.

If approved, Amusan will defend her Women’s 100-meter hurdles World record she set a year ago.

On July 24, 2022, in Eugene, Oregon, USA, Amusan set the women’s world 100-meter hurdles record of 12.12 seconds.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (100 m)

The 36-year-old Jamaican track and field sprinter will look forward to winning a historic sixth world title.

According to reports, Fraser-Pryce has reportedly withdrawn from competing in the 200-meter race in Budapest and will only compete in the 100-meter and 4×100-meter relays.

She currently holds the 100 m World Championships record with 10.67 seconds and will hope to set a new World Record to beat Florence Delorez Griffith Joyner’s 10.49 seconds set in 1988.

Faith Kipyegon (1500 m and 5000 m)

The Kenyan middle- and long-distance runner has had a stellar year with three world record titles.

She currently holds the world record titles in 1500 meters, mile, and 5000 meters, all set in 2023.

The 29-year-old will compete in the 1500 meters and 5000 meters for Team Kenya when the championship kicks off.

Ryan Crouser (men’s shot put)

Crouser has established himself as arguably the greatest shot-putter in history.

He currently owns the world record for shot put (23.56m) and also boasts 10 of the 14 biggest throws in shot put history.

Mutaz Essa Barshim (High Jump)

Athletics – World Athletics Championships – Men’s High Jump – Final – Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, U.S. – July 18, 2022 Gold medallist Qatar’s Mutaz Essa Barshim celebrates after winning the men’s high jump final REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Barshim will lead Team Qatar’s charge at the tournament when it takes center stage.

He displayed a spirit of sportsmanship alongside Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics when the pair decided to share the gold title and opt not to go for a tie-breaker.

Barshim will aim to beat the World Record of 2.45 meters currently held by Javier Sotomayo, set in 1993.