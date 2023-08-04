Workers should expect double of current minimum wage – Tinubu’s media aide

President Bola Tinubu’s special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, has assured Nigerians that workers should expect at least double of their current salary when the new minimum wage is implemented.

Ngelale disclosed in a recent interview with Channels television’s Politics Today, while discussing plans by the Tinubu administration to cushion the effect of subsidy removal.

The presidential spokesperson also revealed that the governors across the federation have received nothing less than N300 billion since the administration began.

He said, “I don’t want to preempt the president or the work of the minimum wage committee that is getting it down in those states, but what I would say is this: the president will want nothing less than a doubling. I mean doubling of the current minimum wage.

“As of June 36 states have received N300 billion more than they had received in any previous month in the last two years. They already have more money right now.”

He added that the Tinubu’s government is making efforts to reduce of food and energy for the Nigerian populace.

“The federal government on its part is making sure it brings down the cost food and energy by supporting transport companies and coming up with agriculture intervention as well as SMEs capitalisation. States have all agreed during the last NEC meeting that they would support new minimum wage,” Ngelale added.