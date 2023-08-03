Women’s World Cup: FIFA will pay Super Falcons prize money to NFF- Aisha Falode

By Ayobami Okerinde

Aisha Falode, the Chairperson of the Nigerian Women’s Football League, has stated that the prize money for the Super Falcons will be paid to the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, against the belief that it will be paid to the players directly.

She made this explanation on Wednesday during a chat with Lagos Talks FM.

She said, “FIFA did not say it would pay the players directly. It says working through the member association—working through your federations, we will pay you this money through the federations.”

“FIFA will pay the federations the money, and the federation pays the players with the instruction. Everybody knows it is there in black and white.”

Recall that FIFA secretary-general Fatma Samoura visited the Super Falcons dressing room following their qualification for the second round of the competition.

Samoura said in the clip that FIFa will ‘ring-fence’ the money to the players to ensure that they get ‘their money’

“It is because of you that, for the first time in the history of prize money, we [FIFA] will ring-fence the money to ensure it gets to you [the players].”

FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced in June that every player at this year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, will get at least $30,000.

With Nigeria guaranteed to play in the round of 16, each player is expected to be paid $60,000.

Nigeria will face the Lionesses of England on Monday for a place in the quarterfinals.