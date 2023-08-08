Women’s World Cup 2023: Quarter-final fixtures confirmed

By Enitan Abdultawab

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is gradually coming to an end as the knockout rounds have finally been trimmed to a final eight.

So far, a total of 32 teams have been shrunk into eight after unprecedented twists and turns of events and it will be interesting to see what team will eventually lift the trophy come late August.

Of course, a total outsider might take a shot at the trophy later as defending champions USA and Olympic Champions Canada are out of the tournament — the former crashing out after an intense penalty shootout against Sweden.

Here are the eight teams and their quarter-final fixtures:

Spain vs Netherlands – August 11, 11am

Japan vs Sweden – August 11, 3:30pm

Australia vs France – August 12, 5pm

England vs Colombia – August 12, 8:30pm