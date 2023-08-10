Women’s World Cup 2023: Proud to be a Super Falcon — Plumptre

Super Falcons defender Ashleigh Plumptre has stated that she is proud of Nigeria’s performance at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup after their round of 16 loss to England.

Nigeria lost 4-2 on penalties to England on Monday after a 0-0 draw in full time.

Plumptre featured in all of Nigeria’s games at the tournament and was hailed for her brilliant performances.

The 25-year-old stated in a tweet on Wednesday that she’s grateful to represent Nigeria and learn more about the “Naija Spirit.”

She wrote, “Incredibly grateful for the opportunity to go deeper into my own identity, learn more about what it means to have “Naija spirit” and to showcase to the world what a unified, determined and empowered group of women are capable of achieving.

“Proud to be a Super Falcon.”

Plumptre will join a new club after leaving Leicester Women at the end of last season.